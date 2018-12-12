TribCast: Beto for President?

On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Shannon and Edgar about the Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro presidential buzz, civil asset forfeiture in Texas and politicians wining and dining in Texas universities’ football suites.

by Emily Ramshaw and Todd Wiseman

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso.
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso. Erich Schlegel: Castro/Bob Daemmrich: O'Rourke

