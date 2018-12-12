TribCast: Beto for President?
On this week’s TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Shannon and Edgar about the Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro presidential buzz, civil asset forfeiture in Texas and politicians wining and dining in Texas universities’ football suites.
TribCast
The TribCast is The Texas Tribune's weekly political podcast, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw and featuring a rotating cast of editors, reporters and other guests. Subscribe to the Tribcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify or RSS.
