A look back in photos at George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States
A photo gallery of Bush's life. The former president's memorial services will be held in Houston and College Station on Thursday.
George H.W. Bush — former president, vice-president, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, congressman, Texas oilman and patriarch of an American political dynasty — passed away at his home in Houston on Friday. Here is a photo gallery of mostly Texas moments from Bush's life.
