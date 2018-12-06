A look back in photos at George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States

A photo gallery of Bush's life. The former president's memorial services will be held in Houston and College Station on Thursday.

by Bob Daemmrich and Texas Tribune Staff

President George H.W. Bush and family at his son George W. Bush's second gubernatorial inaugural parade on Congress Avenue in Austin in January, 1999. Bob Daemmrich

George H.W. Bush — former president, vice-president, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, congressman, Texas oilman and patriarch of an American political dynasty — passed away at his home in Houston on Friday. Here is a photo gallery of mostly Texas moments from Bush's life.

President George H. W. Bush at work in the Oval Office with his dog, Millie. | Courtesy of David Valdez Photographic Archive, Briscoe Center for American History, The University of Texas at Austin.

George H.W. Bush with television and radio host Larry King in 1992 during a campaign stop in San Antonio. | Bob Daemmrich
Bush received an honorary degree in 1990 from the University of Texas at Austin. | Bob Daemmrich
Vice President George H. W. Bush and wife Barbara in 1987 visiting with their grandchildren at their home in Kennebunkport, Maine. | Courtesy of David Valdez Photographic Archive, Briscoe Center for American History, The University of Texas at Austin.
Presidential candidate George H.W. Bush campaigns in 1988 on the San Antonio River Walk. | Bob Daemmrich

Former President George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara in 1997 at the dedication of the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University. | Bob Daemmrich
Vice presidential candidate George H.W. Bush campaigns for Ronald Reagan in 1979 at the University of Texas at Austin. | Bob Daemmrich

George H.W. Bush and son George W. Bush attend a Texas A&M-Texas football game in 1999 at Kyle Field. | Bob Daemmrich
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Luci Baines Johnson, left, accept awards in March 2005 from the Texas State History Museum Foundation in Austin. | Bob Daemmrich
Former presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in 2017 at a hurricane relief event in College Station. | Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune
Former President George H.W. Bush celebrates his 85th birthday in 2009 by jumping with the Army's Golden Knight parachute team in a tandem jump in Kennebunkport, Maine. | U.S. Army Parachute Team/Handout via REUTERS

