Watch: A conversation with Reps. Doc Anderson and Kyle Kacal

Editor's note: Because of technical difficulties, the livestream is not available. Check back later.

We're sitting down in Waco for a conversation with state Reps. Doc Anderson and Kyle Kacal, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Anderson, R-Waco, has represented House District 56 since 2005. He serves as vice chair of the House Energy Resources Committee and sits on the Agriculture & Livestock Committee. He serves on the statewide Agricultural Policy Council and is a board member of the Texas Conservative Coalition Research Institute and the State Agricultural and Rural Leaders. Previously, Anderson served on the Texas Small Business Advisory Council and worked as a small-animal veterinarian in Waco.

Kacal, R-College Station, has represented House District 12 since 2013. He serves as vice chair of the House Rules & Regulations Committee and sits on the Environmental Regulation, Natural Resources and Calendars committees. He serves on various business and community boards, including the Texas Beef Extension, the Brazos Valley Farm Bureau and the Allen Academy School Board. Kacal also operates a ranching business in Brazos County.