Texas Gov. Greg Abbott closes state agencies Wednesday to mourn George H.W. Bush

All state agencies, offices and departments will be closed on Wednesday for a day of mourning to honor former President George Herbert Walker Bush, Gov. Greg Abbott said in an executive order Monday.

“Under this proclamation, the people of Texas are encouraged to gather, assemble, and pay their respects to the memory of George Herbert Walker Bush through ceremonies in homes, businesses, public buildings, schools, places of worship, or other appropriate places for public expression of grief and remembrance,” Abbott said in a statement.

The order does not include schools and universities. The governor also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings for 30 days.

Government operations will continue with skeletal crews on the day of mourning, according to Abbott.

The 41st president died Friday at the age of 94. Tributes to him will be held in Texas and the nation’s capitol this week. A funeral is planned for Thursday in Houston, and his body will be interred in College Station hours later.