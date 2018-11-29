Here's our talk with NPR's 1A on Longview ISD and our school segregation series

Texas Tribune reporters Alexa Ura and Aliyya Swaby talked to 1A about the first installment of their "Dis-Integration" project, which focuses on Longview ISD and its efforts to topple barriers for students of color.

by Texas Tribune Staff

Longview beats rival Lufkin 35-28 for the season opener at Longview High School, August 31, 2018. Earlier this year the 1970 federal segregation order was lifted for Longview ISD. Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune
Dis-Integration

Decades after an extensive federal desegregation order, the collective drive to racially integrate Texas’ schools has crumbled.

On Thursday, NPR's 1A — a show exploring policy, politics, technology and other issues — aired an episode that featured Texas Tribune reporters Alexa Ura and Aliyya Swaby discussing their "Dis-Integration" project. The series takes a deeper look at how school segregation is far from a distant memory in Texas. The interview focused on the series' first story, which looked at Longview ISD's efforts to desegregate — and concerns that the district's progress could stall. Listen to the segment above, and be sure to read the full story here.