Watch: Austin & the Legislature, previewing the 86th session

The Texas Tribune is hosting a series of events focusing on the major policy debates of the 85th Texas Legislature and expectations for the 86th legislative session — and what they mean for the capital city and its surrounding communities.

Join us for the third and final installment of this series: a conversation about public education, immigration, health care, spending, taxes and other consequential matters with Central Texas state Sens. Donna Campbell and Kirk Watson. The conversation will be moderated by Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO of The Texas Tribune.

Campbell, R-New Braunfels, has represented Senate District 25 since 2013. She serves as chair of the Senate Veteran Affairs & Border Security Committee and sits on the Business & Commerce, Education and Intergovernmental Relations committees. Campbell also works as a physician at free-standing emergency rooms across Central Texas.

Watson, D-Austin, has represented Senate District 14 since 2007. He serves as vice chair of the Senate Nominations Committee and sits on the Finance, Health & Human Services, and Higher Education committees. Previously, Watson served as chairman of the Senate Democratic Caucus and as mayor of Austin.