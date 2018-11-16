Four candidates file for special election to replace Sylvia Garcia

by Patrick Svitek

At a press conference in Houston on Nov. 9, 2018, state Sen. Sylvia Garcia announces she will resign from her Senate seat effective 12:01 p.m. today. Garcia joins the U.S. House of Representatives in January.
Four candidates have filed for the Dec. 11 special election to replace outgoing state Sen. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston.

The deadline was 5 p.m. Friday.

The field includes two Democrats who announced their campaigns long ago — Houston state Reps. Carol Alvarado and Ana Hernandez — as well as two lesser-known contenders: Republican Martha Fierro and Democrat Mia Mundy. Fierro is a precinct chair for the Harris County GOP.

Garcia is giving up her seat in Senate District 6 after winning the Nov. 6 election to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Gene Green, D-Houston. Garcia resigned Friday from the Texas Senate, and Gov. Greg Abbott called the special election hours later.

The heavily Democratic SD-6 cover parts of the eastern half of Houston and stretches farther east to include Pasadena and Baytown.

Early voting for the special election begins Nov. 26.