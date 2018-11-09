Watch: A conversation with Sen. Pete Flores and Rep. Poncho Nevárez

We're sitting down for a live conversation with state Sen. Pete Flores and state Rep. Poncho Nevárez in Eagle Pass, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Flores, R-Pleasanton, has represented Senate District 19 since last month, after a special election to fill the seat of former state Sen. Carlos Uresti. Previously, he served as colonel game warden for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Flores currently works as a consultant and instructor for the National Association of Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs Leadership Academy.

Nevárez, D-Eagle Pass, has represented House District 74 since 2013. He serves as vice chair of the House Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee and sits on the Calendars and Natural Resources committees, as well as the Select Committee on Opioids & Substance Abuse. Nevárez heads his own law firm, the Nevárez Law Group.