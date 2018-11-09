Watch: A conversation with Sen. Pete Flores and Rep. Poncho Nevárez
We've livestreaming our conversation in Eagle Pass with state Sen. Pete Flores and state Rep. Poncho Nevárez, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.
Flores, R-Pleasanton, has represented Senate District 19 since last month, after a special election to fill the seat of former state Sen. Carlos Uresti. Previously, he served as colonel game warden for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Flores currently works as a consultant and instructor for the National Association of Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs Leadership Academy.
Nevárez, D-Eagle Pass, has represented House District 74 since 2013. He serves as vice chair of the House Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee and sits on the Calendars and Natural Resources committees, as well as the Select Committee on Opioids & Substance Abuse. Nevárez heads his own law firm, the Nevárez Law Group.
