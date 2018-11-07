Watch a special taping of our post-election TribCast
Tune in to watch a special live taping of our popular weekly podcast the day after the Nov. 6 midterm elections. We talked Beto, Cruz, and congressional and Texas legislative races.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz defeated Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for U.S. Senate. View full 2018 Texas election results or subscribe to The Brief for the latest election news.More in this series
Watch The Texas Tribune's Emily Ramshaw, Evan Smith, Patrick Svitek and Ross Ramsey discuss the results of the Nov. 6 midterm elections and what they mean for the future of Texas with two special guests: state Reps. Celia Israel (D-Austin) and Larry Gonzales (R-Round Rock). For more great episodes, you can subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes.
