Watch Texas midterm election results roll in with The Texas Tribune and KXAN
The Texas Tribune and KXAN-TV in Austin are partnering to provide live, on-air results and analysis on the 2018 Texas midterm elections. Tune in Tuesday night.
Here's what you need to know to vote today. Also, bookmark this page for live Texas midterm election results or subscribe to The Brief for the latest 2018 Texas election news.More in this series
The Texas Tribune and KXAN-TV in Austin are partnering to bring you live coverage and analysis of the 2018 midterm elections in Texas, starting at 6 p.m. Central Time.
Join the Tribune's Alana Rocha and KXAN's Josh Hinkle live from The Texas Tribune newsroom. Polls close across most of Texas at 7 p.m. Central Time.
For the latest election night headlines, keep your eyes on the Tribune's homepage and Twitter feed.
