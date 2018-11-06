Photos: Beto O'Rourke or Ted Cruz? Texas voters explain their midterm votes
From abortion to immigration, here are some of the issues Texas voters said mattered most to them in the U.S. Senate race.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz defeated Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for U.S. Senate. View full 2018 Texas election results or subscribe to The Brief for the latest election news.More in this series
With all eyes on the U.S. Senate race between Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke, Texas Tribune photographers fanned out across the state to find out who voters were choosing in this key race and why. Here's what a few Texans had to say about their 2018 midterm election votes.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up