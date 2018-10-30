Texas Democrats in Congress oppose Trump proposal to end birthright citizenship. Most Republicans have stayed silent.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's comment this week that he's planning to sign an executive order that would rescind birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to noncitizen parents has drawn opposition from all Texas Democrats in Congress and silence from most Republicans.

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution guarantees citizenship to all people born on U.S. soil: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

The idea would be the most drastic immigration measure yet by Trump, whose presidency has been defined by hardline immigration policies. And it would almost certainly be challenged in court.

We reached out all the members of Texas’ congressional delegation and asked the following question: “Does [the member of Congress] support President Trump's executive order that would rescind the right to U.S. citizenship for children of noncitizens born on U.S. soil?”

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Every Democrat essentially gave the same response: Trump's idea is a bad one. Meanwhile, only four Texas Republicans gave firm answers Tuesday: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Rep. Lamar Smith, of San Antonio, and U.S. Rep. John Carter, of Round Rock, all expressed support. U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, of Helotes, said he thought Congress should write immigration laws, not the president.

Trump’s comment comes just a week before Election Day in a cycle where immigration has become a central issue. For the past two weeks, a migrant caravan slowly moving toward the U.S.-Mexico border has dominated Republican attention. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Defense announced it was sending 5,200 troops to the southern border.

Loading...