Watch: A conversation on affordable housing

Why is it so hard to find affordable housing in Texas? The Texas Tribune has been investigating this question — and others related to what many are calling a crisis — for the past several months. We’ve asked lawmakers, advocates, homeowners and more for their take on why affordable housing remains so elusive and what the possible solutions are. Now we want to hear from you.

The Texas Tribune is hosting a live conversation in Dallas on how the cost of housing influences — and is impacted by — the real estate industry, transportation infrastructure, schools and Dallas residents across the socio-economic spectrum.

Panelists include:

Monte Anderson , Dallas-area developer

, Dallas-area developer Christie Myers , managing director of Opportunity Dallas

, managing director of Opportunity Dallas Regina Nippert , executive director of The Budd Center at Southern Methodist University

, executive director of The Budd Center at Southern Methodist University Miguel Solis, trustee for the Dallas Independent School District

The conversation will be moderated by Brandon Formby, urban affairs reporter for The Texas Tribune.