Watch: A conversation on affordable housing
We're livestreaming our conversation in Dallas on affordable housing in the Metroplex and communities across Texas.
Why is it so hard to find affordable housing in Texas? The Texas Tribune has been investigating this question — and others related to what many are calling a crisis — for the past several months. We’ve asked lawmakers, advocates, homeowners and more for their take on why affordable housing remains so elusive and what the possible solutions are. Now we want to hear from you.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
The Texas Tribune is hosting a live conversation in Dallas on how the cost of housing influences — and is impacted by — the real estate industry, transportation infrastructure, schools and Dallas residents across the socio-economic spectrum.
Panelists include:
- Monte Anderson, Dallas-area developer
- Christie Myers, managing director of Opportunity Dallas
- Regina Nippert, executive director of The Budd Center at Southern Methodist University
- Miguel Solis, trustee for the Dallas Independent School District
The conversation will be moderated by Brandon Formby, urban affairs reporter for The Texas Tribune.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up