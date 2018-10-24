Join us for an AMA with five Texas reporters on the Ted Cruz-Beto O'Rourke race

We've been following the race between U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke for more than a year. Now ask us anything about it.

The Texas Tribune is joining four other Texas news outlets for a discussion on Reddit on the U.S. Senate race happening out of Texas. At 1 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, reporters from five different Texas news outlets will answer reader questions in the r/politics subreddit on Reddit. Want to join the discussion? Sign up for Reddit here.

Here are the five reporters who will be answering your questions:

Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News

Bud Kennedy of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Abby Livingston of The Texas Tribune

Madlin Mekelburg of the El Paso Times

Jeremy Wallace of the Houston Chronicle

They've been covering this race since before the national profiles, the "Beto-mania" and the record-breaking fundraising numbers. We hope you'll join us and ask your questions. In the meantime, check out some must-reads on the Cruz-O'Rourke race below.