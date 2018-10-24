Join us for an AMA with five Texas reporters on the Ted Cruz-Beto O'Rourke race

Reporters covering the race between U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and challenger Beto O'Rourke from five different news outlets are coming together for a discussion to answer your questions.

by Bobby Blanchard

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, left, debates U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz at the KENS 5 Studios in San Antonio on Oct. 16, 2018. Tom Reel/San Antonio Express-News

We've been following the race between U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke for more than a year. Now ask us anything about it.

The Texas Tribune is joining four other Texas news outlets for a discussion on Reddit on the U.S. Senate race happening out of Texas. At 1 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, reporters from five different Texas news outlets will answer reader questions in the r/politics subreddit on Reddit. Want to join the discussion? Sign up for Reddit here.

Here are the five reporters who will be answering your questions:

  • Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News
  • Bud Kennedy of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  • Abby Livingston of The Texas Tribune
  • Madlin Mekelburg of the El Paso Times
  • Jeremy Wallace of the Houston Chronicle

They've been covering this race since before the national profiles, the "Beto-mania" and the record-breaking fundraising numbers. We hope you'll join us and ask your questions. In the meantime, check out some must-reads on the Cruz-O'Rourke race below.