Join us for an AMA with five Texas reporters on the Ted Cruz-Beto O'Rourke race
Reporters covering the race between U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and challenger Beto O'Rourke from five different news outlets are coming together for a discussion to answer your questions.
We've been following the race between U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke for more than a year. Now ask us anything about it.
The Texas Tribune is joining four other Texas news outlets for a discussion on Reddit on the U.S. Senate race happening out of Texas. At 1 p.m. Central time on Tuesday, reporters from five different Texas news outlets will answer reader questions in the r/politics subreddit on Reddit. Want to join the discussion? Sign up for Reddit here.
Here are the five reporters who will be answering your questions:
- Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News
- Bud Kennedy of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram
- Abby Livingston of The Texas Tribune
- Madlin Mekelburg of the El Paso Times
- Jeremy Wallace of the Houston Chronicle
They've been covering this race since before the national profiles, the "Beto-mania" and the record-breaking fundraising numbers. We hope you'll join us and ask your questions. In the meantime, check out some must-reads on the Cruz-O'Rourke race below.
