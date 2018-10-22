Watch live: Donald Trump’s Texas rally for Ted Cruz
President Donald Trump is speaking Monday evening in Houston at a rally for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. You can watch a livestream of the event here, courtesy of KXAS-TV.
Nearly 12 weeks after first announcing he would come to Texas to campaign for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, President Donald Trump spoke in Houston Monday night for a campaign rally. Read about the event here.
The event was at the Toyota Center, which seats about 19,000 people. Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are also scheduled to speak at the rally.
Cruz is being challenged by U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso. Our livestream was courtesy of KXAS-TV.
