Ted Cruz now says he'll serve a full term if re-elected to U.S. Senate
In an interview with The Texas Tribune last month, Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz wouldn't say whether he'd serve a full term if re-elected. Over the weekend, he told ABC News that he "absolutely" would.
When Texas Tribune reporter Alana Rocha asked U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last month whether he'd serve a full six-year Senate term if he defeats Democrat Beto O'Rourke in November, Cruz gave a two-minute reply — but didn't answer the question. O'Rourke, meanwhile, said he would serve a full term if he eked out a win over the incumbent.
But in an interview with ABC News over the weekend, Cruz gave a far firmer answer, saying he "absolutely" would serve a full Senate term if re-elected.
Here's Cruz's original interview with the Tribune.
And here are the details from his weekend interview with ABC News.
You can watch select clips from that interview below.
