Texas voters: Tell us what problems you have while voting
The Texas Tribune is part of a collaboration working to collect stories from voters casting ballots in the 2018 general election. Help us track any voting problems in the state.
Click here to check out the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election. Early voting begins on Oct. 22 and ends on Nov. 2. Here's what you need to know about voting. Sign up for The Brief for the latest 2018 Texas election news.More in this series
The Texas Tribune is part of Electionland — a collaboration of newsrooms across the country tracking voting problems — and working to collect stories from voters casting ballots in the 2018 general election. Whether you’re voting early (which begins Monday in Texas) or heading to the polls on Nov. 6, we want to hear from you if you have any trouble voting.
You can tell us about your experience by signing up for Electionland. We’ll check in to find out how long it took you to vote and whether you had or saw any problems.
-
SMS: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
-
WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.
-
Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.
Our inboxes are also open — email reporter Alexa Ura at aura@texastribune.org or drop us a note at tips@texastribune.org.
Meanwhile, here’s what you need to know about voting in Texas this year:
-
Get your personalized ballot.
-
Check your registration and find out where to vote.
-
Brush up on the state’s ID requirements (and options for voters who don’t have a photo ID).
-
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up