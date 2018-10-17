Watch Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke in their second — and likely final — Senate debate
Three weeks out from Election Day, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, held their second debate in San Antonio. Here's the full video, courtesy of WFAA-TV.
Early voting begins on Oct. 22 and ends on Nov. 2.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger, El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke, held their second and likely final debate Tuesday in San Antonio. The candidates had originally been scheduled to debate three times, but Cruz’s need to be in Washington last month to vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation led the campaigns to postpone the Houston event indefinitely.
The pair exchanged a number of barbs over the course of the hourlong event — differentiating their positions on a number of domestic issues, including the economy, the impact of the #MeToo movement and civility in politics. Watch the full-length broadcast, courtesy of WFAA-TV.
