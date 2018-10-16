Julián Castro says he's "inclined" to run for president in 2020

Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro has given another clear signal that he’s ready to run for president in 2020.

“I’m likely to do it,” the former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “I’ll make a final decision after November, but I’m inclined to do it.”

Castro has long been considered a rising star in the Democratic Party and a 2020 hopeful, and his appearances in states such as Iowa and New Hampshire haven’t escaped notice. He told The Texas Tribune earlier this year that he'll "likely make an announcement after the year turns over."

Castro gained national political attention for his speech at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. He was on a short list to serve as Hillary Clinton's running mate in 2016. Politicos in Texas have speculated about the political aspirations of both him and his brother, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, for years.