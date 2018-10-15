Donald Trump to campaign for Ted Cruz in Houston on Oct. 22
President Donald Trump is headed to Texas on Oct. 22 to hold a rally at NRG Arena in Houston. Trump had promised to visit the state before Election Day to campaign with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in his re-election bid.
Trump's campaign announced Monday evening that the rally will take place at the NRG Arena. The date marks the first day of early voting for the November election, in which Cruz faces a strong challenge from U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso.
Trump announced in August that he would be headlining "major rally" for Cruz in October. "I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find," Trump wrote on Twitter.
NRG Arena does not rank among the state's biggest venues, billing itself as ideal for events that draw 10,000 or fewer people. The largest stadium in Texas is Kyle Field at Texas A&M University — it can hold over 100,000 people.
The rally is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
