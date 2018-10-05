2018 Tribfest: Texas midterm elections, Brett Kavanaugh, and other issues

Watch as we look back at some of the news made at the 2018 Texas Tribune Festival.

by Alana Rocha, Jianing “Holly” He and Justin Dehn

The 2018 Texas Tribune Festival

More than 300 leading figures in politics, public policy and journalism are joining thousands of Texans at The 2018 Texas Tribune Festival to discuss big-picture solutions to pressing policy issues. 

