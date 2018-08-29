TribCast: It's all Beto all the time

On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Evan, Ross, Shannon and Emma about the national spotlight on the Ted Cruz/Beto O'Rourke race, the new chancellor of the University of Texas System and the Austin man selling 3D printed gun blueprints online.

1. Big man on campus

What does it take to lead the University of Texas System? Someone with a strong stomach. Shannon introduces us to the newly appointed James Milliken, who was no stranger to politics in his previous post.

2. Debate prep

Evan and Ross weigh in on which statewide candidates are debating and when — and whether it matters. For once, they suggest, a statewide Republican may have an incentive to get in the ring.

3. Welcome to the gun show.

Emma gets us up to speed on the self-described "crypto anarchist" who wants to sell the blueprints to his 3D-printable gun — and why states (not including Texas) have tried to stand in his way.

4. Gaga for Beto?

Ross puts the national media's mini-obsession with Beto O'Rourke into perspective and cribs from a Free Beacon article that mocks the repetitive coverage.

