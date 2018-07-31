T-Squared: Thank you for helping us fund more coverage of families divided
Two weeks ago, we asked readers to help us raise $35,000 to send two reporters to the Rio Grande Valley to ramp up our coverage of the family separation crisis. As of today, we’re thrilled to report we’ve raised nearly $75,000.
There's no other way to say it: We are absolutely humbled by the outpouring of support for our crowdfund to expand The Texas Tribune's border coverage.
Barely two weeks ago, we asked readers to help us raise $35,000 to send two reporters to the Rio Grande Valley to ramp up our coverage of the family separation crisis along the Texas-Mexico border. As of today, we’re thrilled to report that we’ve raised nearly $60,000 in pledges and gifts — plus a $15,000 match made possible by the generosity of The John and Florence Newman Foundation.
Please accept my personal thanks for your support — we do not take for granted what being a member-supported newsroom means or what a difference your contributions make to our ability to pursue fearless journalism in the public interest.
With your help, here are just a few things our reporters are doing, from our Austin headquarters to El Paso to our new outpost in the Rio Grande Valley:
Building sources with law enforcement, prosecutors’ offices, defense attorneys, immigrant families and their advocates
Tracking court dockets and dogging federal courthouses to see how the federal government’s since-reversed “zero tolerance” policy continues to play out at the border
Getting copies of immigrant detention contracts and subcontracts, poring over congressional testimony and reviewing civil lawsuits
Conducting jailhouse interviews and heading out on ride-alongs with the U.S. Border Patrol
Tapping deep into the world of smugglers and traffickers
Holding state and local leaders accountable for their rhetoric and oversight roles in immigration and border security matters
