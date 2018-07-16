Following the March primaries and May runoffs , the November ballot is largely set. Texas hasn't elected a Democrat statewide since 1994. Republicans hope to maintain that streak while Democrats are betting on a “blue wave.” Sign up for The Brief for the latest 2018 Texas election news.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign has laid the groundwork for a large general election ad blitz, reserving $16 million in TV time for the fall.

That is according to his latest filing with the Texas Ethics Commission, which showed the Republican governor's campaign paid $16,151,362 to an Alexandria, Virginia-based media firm on June 27 for "political advertising." Abbott aides confirmed the money is intended for TV ads in the final weeks of his re-election race against Democrat Lupe Valdez.

Abbott's total spending for the latest fundraising period, Feb. 25 through June 30, ended up topping $22 million. After raising $10.9 million, he ended the period with $28.9 million cash on hand.

In a statement, Abbott's campaign said it "will be working hard to not just ensure victory for Governor Abbott this fall, but help Republicans up and down the ballot." Abbott spokesman John Wittman said the $16 million buy represents the "first wave" of the campaign's investment in TV ads for November.

"As they say in Texas, this is a good start," Wittman said.

Valdez, the former Dallas County sheriff, has not released her latest fundraising figures yet. She and other state candidates have until the end of Monday to report their numbers to the ethics commission.

