Ask the candidates: What questions do you want answered before the November 2018 election?
Ahead of November’s general election, The Texas Tribune is creating an election guide with a primary focus on young Texans — and we need your help.
Republish this story
Find out how you can put this story on your website.
Picture this: It’s Election Day. You’re about to walk into the voting booth. You know whether you’re voting for Ted Cruz or Beto O’Rourke (you’ve been following that race for months). But then you see a ballot with a lot of other candidates you know nothing about. Now what?
You do your best to stay on top of the news, and you know voting is important. But there’s a lot to keep up with. So we’re making an election guide to help you get up to speed on the issues that matter most to you heading into the 2018 general election.
We’re starting by asking what questions you have for the candidates. Are there issues you feel passionate about, but never hear about on the news or on the campaign trail? What do you need to know before you cast your vote in November? Let us know by filling out the form below, and we may include your question in our survey to candidates in statewide and key congressional races.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Ask the candidates
Powered by Screendoor.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up