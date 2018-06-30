The Trump administration's “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which led to the separation of children from adults who crossed the border illegally, has fueled a national outcry. Sign up for our ongoing coverage. Send story ideas to tips@texastribune.org .

Thousands gathered in Texas cities around the country Saturday to protest the separation of undocumented children from their families. More than 2,000 children remain separated from their families due to Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy.

Below are scenes from rallies in Austin, Houston and El Paso.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered at the Texas State Capitol awaiting speakers in Austin. Kelly West for Texas Tribune

Deborah Campbell from Pflugerville was at the Austin rally to protest President Trump's immigration policies. She said this was the second protest she had attended in a week. | by Kelly West for Texas Tribune Kelly West for Texas Tribune

MariLu Frucduoso stands at the front of a crowd near the Capitol steps in Austin. Kelly West for Texas Tribune

Zenén Jaimes Pérez, communications director for the Texas Civil Rights Project, speaks to thousands of people gathered at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. Kelly West for The Texas Tribune

Barbara Rush holds her grandson Asher Imani during demonstrations at the Capitol. Rush said she has been bringing her grandson to rallies since he was 4 months old. Kelly West for Texas Tribune

Thousands of people in attendance at the Capitol in Austin. Kelly West for Texas Tribune

In Houston, Ronnie Lister, president of the International Center for Spiritual and Social Activism, speaks to demonstrators in front of a rally at city hall. Loren Elliott/REUTERS

Demonstrators at Herman Square listen to speakers in front of City Hall in Houston. Loren Elliott/REUTERS

Sandra Luz Gonzalez and fellow demonstrators march through the streets of downtown Houston. Loren Elliott/REUTERS

State Sen. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, (far right) marches with demonstrators through downtown Houston. Loren Elliott/REUTERS

The march in El Paso started at Cleveland Park and continued south on El Paso street. Jorge Salgado for The Texas Tribune

Demonstrators at the "Families Belong Together” rally in El Paso on June 30, 2018. | by Jorge Salgado for The Texas Tribune Jorge Salgado for The Texas Tribune

Demonstrators in a parking lot near the Mexico border during the "Families Belong Together” rally in El Paso on June 30, 2018. | by Jorge Salgado for The Texas Tribune Jorge Salgado for The Texas Tribune