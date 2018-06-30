Scenes from 'Families Belong Together" rallies across Texas
Texans in multiple cities joined rallies across the country Saturday to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies and call for the unification of thousands of immigrant children who were separated from their parents
The Trump administration's “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which led to the separation of children from adults who crossed the border illegally, has fueled a national outcry. Sign up for our ongoing coverage. Send story ideas to tips@texastribune.org.
Thousands gathered in Texas cities around the country Saturday to protest the separation of undocumented children from their families. More than 2,000 children remain separated from their families due to Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy.
Below are scenes from rallies in Austin, Houston and El Paso.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up