The Trump administration's “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which led to the separation of children from adults who crossed the border illegally, has fueled a national outcry. Sign up for our ongoing coverage. Send story ideas to tips@texastribune.org.
From the Tornillo Point of Entry south of El Paso to the Rio Grande Valley hundreds of miles away, this weekend was a blur as uncertainty around the Trump Administration's "zero tolerance" policy has sparked more questions than answers. Our reporters, photographers and videographers have been on the ground. Here is some of what they saw.
Friday, June 22
Saturday, June 23
