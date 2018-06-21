WASHINGTON – The U.S. House on Thursday narrowly passed the farm bill – a sprawling piece of legislation that benefits both the agriculture community and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps.

While historically bipartisan, Democrats uniformly opposed the bill. They charge that Republicans forced through measures on the SNAP side of the bill that they could not accept. The vote was 213-211, with all of the Republicans from Texas backing it.

Thursday's passage puts U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Midland, a step closer toward what he hopes will be his political legacy as House Agriculture Committee chairman.

“Today’s vote was about keeping faith with the men and women of rural America and about the enduring promise of the dignity of a day’s work," Conaway said in a statement. "It was about providing certainty to farmers and ranchers who have been struggling under the weight of a five-year recession and about providing our neighbors in need with more than just a hand out, but a hand up."

"I’m proud of what this body has accomplished, and now look forward to working with the Senate and the president to deliver a farm bill on time to the American people.”

But much work remains for Conaway and the bill's other supporters to get it to President Donald Trump's desk. The bill is almost certain to change from its current form.

The Farm Bill is a decades-old strange bedfellows alliance of members who represent rural areas and urban members who care about SNAP. The bill provides crop insurance and subsidies to farmers, but most of the funding goes toward SNAP.

The biggest change to this version of the farm bill is an increase of work requirements on the SNAP program – a move that enraged Democrats who voted against the House bill.

The Senate's farm bill passed out of committee on June 13 and is much more in line with the most recent farm bill, which passed in 2014.

This is the second time the House has voted on the farm bill this year. A previous attempt to pass it in May failed when some GOP members essentially held the bill hostage in a bid to force the House to address immigration.

What happens next is one of the biggest questions on Capitol Hill. It is hard to see how the two chambers can square away their differences, but members close to the negotiations remain optimistic. One possible solution to the log jam would be to pass a short-term extension that will move back the Sept. 30 deadline. Members could then pick it up during the lame duck session following this year's elections or next year under a new Congress – one that could be controlled by Democrats depending on how various races around the country shake out.

Back in Texas, farmers anxiously watch as Washington determines the future of their livelihoods, which also could be uppended by a potential trade war with China.