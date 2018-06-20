WASHINGTON - After days of outcry, the Trump administration appears to be backing off of a contentious new policy that separated more than 2,000 immigrant children from their parents who crossed the border illegally.

The "zero tolerance" policy, announced in April by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has mandated the separation of thousands of children from their parents who face criminal prosecution for illegal border crossings.

But President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning that he would sign an executive order to end the family separations.

“We’re keeping families together but we have to keep the border strong," he said at the White House. Early Wednesday morning he had said his action would be “somewhat pre-emptive and ultimately matched by legislation.”

Facing widespread, harsh criticism from both sides of the aisle and all corners of the country, Trump at first defended the policy by saying he was simply following the law and insisted, incorrectly, that only Congress could stop the separations.

Under past administrations, most first-time border crossers had not been criminally prosecuted for illegally entering the country.

Now, when parents are charged with illegal border entry, they’re separated from their children, who cannot be sent to jails. The policy of keeping kids — some reportedly as young as 8 months old — away from their parents and under the care of strangers has drawn strong rebukes from lawmakers, religious leaders and immigration advocates across the country.

Even in Texas, where prominent Republicans tend to hew to the Trump line, many statewide Republican leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott and both of the state's U.S. senators, had been calling for ending the separations. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn have both been pursuing legislation that would do just that. And congressional Republican leaders said this week they would vote on a broad immigration bill, including the separations, on Thursday.

Cruz’s bill, announced on Monday, would keep asylum-seeking families together except in extreme circumstances, like in cases of “aggravated criminal conduct” or “threat of harm to the children.” His proposal would also have doubled the number of federal immigration judges to 750; authorized new temporary shelters that could accommodate families; and expedited the asylum process to be completed in two weeks. Asylum cases, which are full legal processes requiring bodies of evidence, can take months or years to handle.

Cornyn has also said he’s working on legislation to keep families together, efforts that could combine with Cruz’s bill.