The Texas Tribune and the LBJ Future Forum are hosting a conversation on the historic mobilization of women in politics, featuring some of the leading candidates for office, both for Congress and the Texas House, in the midterm elections this November. Panelists include:

Sheryl Cole , attorney, former Austin mayor pro tem, candidate for House District 46

MJ Hegar , Air Force veteran, candidate for Congressional District 31

Gina Ortiz Jones , former Air Force intelligence officer, candidate for Congressional District 23

Deanna Metzger, businesswoman for a Fortune 100 company, owner of two businesses, candidate for Texas House District 107

The conversation will be moderated by Alexa Ura, demographics reporter for The Texas Tribune.