Women in leadership: A conversation on the mobilization of women in politics
We're livestreaming our conversation with the LBJ Future Forum in Austin on the historic mobilization of women running for office.
The Texas Tribune and the LBJ Future Forum are hosting a conversation on the historic mobilization of women in politics, featuring some of the leading candidates for office, both for Congress and the Texas House, in the midterm elections this November. Panelists include:
- Sheryl Cole, attorney, former Austin mayor pro tem, candidate for House District 46
- MJ Hegar, Air Force veteran, candidate for Congressional District 31
- Gina Ortiz Jones, former Air Force intelligence officer, candidate for Congressional District 23
- Deanna Metzger, businesswoman for a Fortune 100 company, owner of two businesses, candidate for Texas House District 107
The conversation will be moderated by Alexa Ura, demographics reporter for The Texas Tribune.
