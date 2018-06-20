Houston is on the short list to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention
The state's biggest city is competing against Miami Beach and Milwaukee. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner made the announcement Wednesday and indicated the city will also go after the 2024 GOP convention.
The Democratic National Convention could be coming to Texas: Houston is among a handful of cities still in the running to host the gathering where party members will select their presidential nominee in 2020.
“Our chances have gotten exponentially better,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told the city council Wednesday morning. “I don’t think there’s a better city to host the 2020 than Houston.”
Also in the running are Miami Beach and Milwaukee. Denver dropped out of consideration this morning, Turner tweeted. Atlanta, Birmingham, New York and San Francisco were cut. The convention is scheduled for July 13-16, 2020.
“This sets us up very nicely to go after the Republican National Convention for ‘24,” Turner said. “One benefits the other, and for me, it’s all about marketing and selling the city of Houston.”
