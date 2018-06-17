This year, the Republican Party of Texas held its biennial convention at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in San Antonio. Public business began on Thursday and continued through Saturday. There was a whirlwind of speeches, passionate delegates and tables full of merchandise — plus, the convention saw a fierce battle for chairmanship of the the state party. Texas Tribune reporters Patrick Svitek and Cassi Pollock were there, as were photographers Bob Daemmrich and Robin Jerstad. Here is a look at some of the scenes from three days of this colorful exercise in democracy, Texas style.
Thursday
Attendees at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio take part in the first day of the Republican Party of Texas convention.
A handgun on his hip, Terry Holcomb waits to ask a question.
Bob Parks salutes the flag from the front row on the first day of the convention.
Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey, who faced a challenge for leadership of the state party from Cindy Asche, speaks on the convention's first day.
Vying for the chairmanship of the state Republican Party, Cindy Asche speaks at the Republican Party of Texas convention.
Left to right: Jim Graham of Texas Right To Life; James Dickey, RPT chairman; state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford; and Michael Q. Sullivan, president and CEO of Empower Texans.
Friday
Delegates listen to speeches from party chairman candidates and offer procedural votes at the Republican Party of Texas convention in San Antonio.
Gov. Greg Abbott delivers the keynote speech on Friday morning.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick gives a keynote speech to the delegates in the convention hall.
At a Friday session, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at an event titled, "The constitutional response to mass shootings," sponsored by Gun Owners of America.
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush talks to the press at convention.
Party officials count ballots for the chairman's race between incumbent James Dickey and challenger Cindy Asche on Day 2 of the convention.
James Dickey give his victory speech after winning a heated battle against challenger Cindy Asche for the chairmanship of the Republican Party of Texas.
Saturday
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz stands silhouetted on stage as he waits to deliver his speech to delegates.
Cruz delivers his speech to assembled delegates at the convention.
Members of the state House's Freedom Caucus at the convention. Left to right: Kyle Biedermann, caucus Chairman Matt Schaefer, Briscoe Cain, Matt Rinaldi, Vice Chairman Bill Zedler, Valoree Swanson, Mike Lang and Matt Shaheen.
Delegate Elizabeth Victory listens to discussions during the final afternoon of the convention.
Delegate Jack Finger of San Antonio looks for platform support in the closing hours of the convention. His sign reads, "They're diluting the '16 homosexuality' plank!! Pray! Listen for motions!"
Delegates leave during the final hours of the convention.
As the convention winds down, delegates get their picture taken in front of the Texas flag-themed GOP elephant during the final afternoon of the Republican Party of Texas convention.
