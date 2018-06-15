Livestream: Watch top Texas elected officials address the state GOP convention
On day two of the 2018 Republican state convention, U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will speak to thousands of delegates gathered in San Antonio.
Watch live as Texas' top elected officials address the thousands of state Republicans gathered in San Antonio for the 2018 biennial convention.
Gov. Greg Abbott will kick off a lineup of speakers that includes U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton.
