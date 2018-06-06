Texas and SCOTUS, George P. Bush's "fake news," Senate race heats up
In this edition of the TribCast, Texas Tribune reporter Patrick Svitek sits down with CEO Evan Smith, executive editor Ross Ramsey and reporter Emma Platoff.
Among the topics this week:
1. Texas and SCOTUS
The U.S. Supreme Court recently released a couple of decisions that have ties to Texas, included the case of an undocumented teenager in federal custody who got an abortion against the state's objection. Emma discusses the impact in the Lone Star State of that case and another.
2. George P. Bush's "fake news"
When Land Commissioner George P. Bush was in a spirited primary earlier this year, his office dismissed a leaked internal audit as "doctored" and not to be trusted. But now that it's officially out, it's not very different at all. Ross talks about his recent column on the subject.
3. Senate race heating up
What's the state of play in the U.S. Senate race heading into summer? Among the latest developments: a new poll showing Democrat Beto O'Rourke within 6 percentage points of Republican incumbent Ted Cruz.
