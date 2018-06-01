The Texas Tribune is pleased to present a series of events focusing on the major policy debates of the 85th Texas Legislature and expectations for the 86th legislative session — and what they mean for the capital city and its surrounding communities.

Our second installment happened Friday: a conversation about public education, immigration, health care, spending, taxes and other consequential matters with Austin-area state Reps. Celia Israel and Paul Workman. Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith was moderator.

Israel, D-Austin, has represented House District 50 since 2014. She serves as vice chairwoman of the House Elections Committee and sits on the Transportation Committee. Previously, she served on the boards of the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Alliance for Public Transportation. Israel is also a real estate agent with Home and Hearth Realty.

Workman, R-Austin, has represented House District 47 since 2011. He sits on the House Business & Industry and Natural Resources committees and the Subcommittee on Special Water Districts. Previously, he served 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserves. Workman is also the founder of Austin-based Workman Commercial Construction Services, Ltd.