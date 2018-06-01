The Texas Juvenile Justice Department, having undergone a massive leadership shakeup after recent scandals of physical and sexual abuse, wants to reduce the already shrinking population of youth kept in state-run lockups and funnel more resources into county facilities.

The agency’s executive director, Camille Cain, sent short-term and long-term plans Friday morning to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Her proposals included several immediate announcements, as well as ideas that would require legislative action. Abbott had requested a proposal from Cain to improve the agency when she took the job in January as part of a turnover in leadership largely led by the governor.

Cain said she worked with employees from all ranks within the department, as well as local juvenile justice leaders and advocates in creating the plan.

“As I developed the plan I am submitting to you today, I worked hard to incorporate those perspectives as I focused on the twin goals of public safety and effective rehabilitation,” Cain said in her letter to Abbott.

Abbott praised the plan on Twitter, saying it "is a positive step forward in improving our juvenile justice system."

Cain said some of her plans are already working — noting that the population at state-run youth lockups is at an all-time low of 879. In December, there were a little over 1,000 juveniles at state facilities, and that number has steadily dwindled from nearly 5,000 in 2005. Cain also touted decreases in violent incidents in the facilities and noted how the department's use of physical restraints and pepper spray have declined since her tenure began.

The department plans to add body cameras to all employees who interact with juveniles by the end of the year, with money from Abbott, and she said the agency is working hard to improve retention of correctional officers — an area where the agency suffers. Last fiscal year, the turnover rate for officers was more than 50 percent, meaning half the guards left, according to agency reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

