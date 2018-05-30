President Donald Trump is set to visit with the families of the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting when he comes to Texas on Thursday.

Trump will meet with the families in Houston to "personally offer his condolences and support" as part of his previously announced trip to the state, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday.

His swing through Texas comes about two weeks after the massacre at the Houston-area school, which left 10 people dead. Trump's trip will come a day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced a plan to make Texas schools safer in response to the shooting.

Trump was already scheduled to be in Texas on Thursday to attend political fundraisers in Houston and Dallas. As of Wednesday afternoon, Trump had no public appearances scheduled for while he is in the state.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Read related Tribune coverage: