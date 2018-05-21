Gov. Greg Abbott cancels shotgun giveaway after Santa Fe shooting
Abbott will instead give away a $250 gift certificate.
Republish this story
Find out how you can put this story on your website.
After 10 people were killed by a student firing a shotgun and a .38 revolver at Santa Fe High School last week, Gov. Greg Abbott's re-election campaign has dropped a shotgun giveaway from his website.
The contest, which a campaign official said was changed over the weekend, now features a $250 gift certificate redeemable anywhere as the prize. The original contest page on Abbott’s site displayed an image of the governor with a shotgun and a banner that read, “Win a Texas-Made Shotgun.” Anyone who entered an email address and other basic information could sign up.
The contest page is now titled “Contest” and contains a blurb at the bottom that reads, “Winner will receive a certificate of not more than $250.” Neither the original shotgun giveaway language nor the Abbott picture appears on the page, which says the entry period for the contest will run from May 1 through May 31.
Abbott, a Republican who’s running for a second term as governor, announced after Friday’s shooting that he’s will begin convening roundtable discussions this week with stakeholders to discuss gun safety at Texas schools. Abbott also mentioned then he had several new proposals for the state’s gun laws in the works.
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up