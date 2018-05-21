Arrest warrant out for border county judge candidate after he allegedly makes cartel threat
Rudy Bowles, a candidate in the Democratic runoff for Maverick County judge, is accused of leaving the county party chairman a voicemail in which he makes a demand and promises to call the "damn Zetas" if he does not get his way.
Republish this story
Find out how you can put this story on your website.
Sign up for The Brief to get the latest 2018 Texas election news in your inbox. | Click here for primary election results. | The runoffs are on May 22. Here's what you need to know.More in this series
An arrest warrant has been issued for a candidate in a hotly contested runoff to be a border county judge after he was accused of threatening to send a Mexican drug cartel after the county party chairman, according to authorities.
The election is Tuesday.
The candidate in the Democratic runoff for Maverick County judge, Rudy Bowles, left a voicemail Sunday afternoon for the chairman, Luis Ruiz, demanding a "list of the judges for each one of the precincts," Ruiz told police.
"I need to know right away," Bowles said. "If you don’t call me within 30 minutes, I am going to call the damn Zetas from across the river and they’re going looking for you, OK. Call me please, I don’t want to have to do that."
The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors. Become one.
Ruiz feared for his safety — as well as his family's — and filed a police report Sunday evening. The Texas Tribune obtained the police report as well as a recording of the voicemail.
Bowles did not respond to messages seeking comment Monday afternoon. But in a somewhat cryptic video posted to his Facebook page on Monday evening, he seemed to address the incident.
"I like to joke around at times, but I do not in any way, shape or form belong to any violent organization and I am not perfect — believe me, by no means — but I also at times make mistakes and I apologize for them," Bowles said. "I’m human, I make mistakes."
Addressing supporters, Bowles went on to say he believes he is the victim of a "witch hunt on the part of someone y'all know." He did not identify the person but insisted he is confident "all allegations will be cleared."
Bowles is in a runoff against David Saucedo, the incumbent Maverick County judge. The two have a history: Bowles is a former county judge who won the post in 1980s after defeating Saucedo's father, Ramon Saucedo, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
Maverick County sits on the Texas-Mexico border, about two and a half hours southwest of San Antonio. Its biggest city is Eagle Pass.
Read related Tribune coverage:
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up