Livestream: A symposium on rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey
Join us for a daylong symposium in Corpus Christi on rebuilding the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey.
The Texas Tribune is presenting a symposium on rebuilding the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey. During this daylong event in Corpus Christi, we will explore the storm's effects on the state budget and 86th Legislative Session; the impact on public education in the region; the business climate and economic development along the coast; whether the population in the affected areas will return and what will be different; and the environmental effect of the devastating storm. Also on the agenda: a one-on-one conversation with John Sharp, the Texas A&M University System chancellor leading the effort to rebuild Texas.
The full event schedule is available here.
Read related Tribune coverage:
