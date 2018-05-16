In this edition of the TribCast, the last before the May 22 primary runoff, Texas Tribune Editor-in-Chief Emily Ramshaw sits down with CEO Evan Smith, Executive Editor Ross Ramsey, political reporter Patrick Svitek and a special guest, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

Among the topics this week:

1. Budget blues

Hegar's been the bearer of good news and bad news in recent months — from the state's low unemployment rate and strong and growing economy to Texas' AAA bond rating being at risk over unfunded liabilities and a big anticipated budget shortfall. What's he recommending state lawmakers do to get out of the pinch? What about opening the door to sports gambling — which SCOTUS just legalized?

2. About that debate

Who won the night in the single Democratic gubernatorial debate between Lupe Valdez and Andrew White? And what was the strategy behind Valdez's dramatic demand that White apologize to Texas women for his personal stance on abortion? Emily asks. The guys answer.

3. Runoff predictions

You heard it here first. Evan, Ross and Patrick go out on a limb, predicting runoff victors in the gubernatorial race and several other hotly contested matchups. You can find the full runoff ballot here.

4. Laurel vs. Yanny?

Yup. You'll have to listen to find out.

Thanks for tuning in and happy voting! We'll see you next week!