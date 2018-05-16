T-Squared: We're launching a Facebook group for college students. Join Campus Correspondents
The Texas Tribune is launching a Facebook group to explore higher education news and policy with college students.
School's out for the summer — but it's time for some extracurriculars.
Today, The Texas Tribune is launching our second Facebook group — This Is Your Texas: Campus Correspondents — to connect with college students on higher education news and policy.
We want to create a space for young people to ask questions and feel comfortable talking about politics and policy with Texas Tribune journalists, policy makers and each other, especially on the issues that affect them most.
We're going to spend our summer focused on college affordability and whether rising tuition costs have made it harder for students to get by. We've already heard from many college students about it, and we want to learn more.
We're also inviting college journalists to join the group to talk to us about the news happening on their college campuses. We're hoping discussions in the group will spur coverage not only on our website but at college campuses across the state.
We're so excited to get started.
