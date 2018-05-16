After receiving complaints from advocacy groups about officers getting education credit for taking a class taught by an anti-Islamic speaker, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement reversed an earlier statement and said it will not grant hours to those who attended the session.

The commission’s director sent a letter Wednesday to the Concho Valley Regional Law Enforcement Academy, stating it was rejecting credit hours for a day-long session held by ex-FBI agent John Guandolo in San Angelo earlier this month called “Understanding the Jihadi Threat to America.” Law enforcement officers in Texas must undergo 40 hours of continuing education training every two years.

“Upon review of the recording of the seminar, the Commission shares some of the concerns that we have received from members of the public that the material paints an entire religion with an overly broad brush,” wrote TCOLE Executive Director Kim Vickers.

Last week, the commission said that a staff member sent to observe the class saw “no concerning material that would cause reason to deny continuing education hours for law enforcement attendees.”

On Monday, advocacy groups — including Muslim Advocates and the Southern Poverty Law Center — asked the commission to rescind any credit given to the more than 30 officers reported to have taken Guandolo’s class. The groups said in a letter that the training promoted racial and ethnic profiling and alerted the commission to Guandolo’s previous controversies, including multiple tweets calling bearded, dark-skinned airport security officers “terrorists” and “jihadis.”