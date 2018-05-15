Lupe Valdez bounces back in fundraising but Andrew White has more to spend ahead of runoff
In the Democratic runoff for governor, Lupe Valdez raised $291,000 from Feb. 25 through Saturday, while White received $179,000, according to new filings with the Texas Ethics Commission.
Lupe Valdez has bounced back in fundraising against Andrew White, her opponent in the Democratic runoff for governor, but he still reported having more money to spend with about a week until the election.
Valdez, who has been outraised by White every period so far, turned around that trend during the latest fundraising period, according to filings that were due Monday to the Texas Ethics Commission. Valdez reported raising $291,000 from Feb. 25 through Saturday, while White took in $179,000.
At the same time, White outspent Valdez 2-to-1 for the period — $166,000 to $88,000 — and maintained a wider cash-on-hand advantage, $981,000 to $258,000. That advantage is still being fueled by a $1 million loan White gave to his campaign in January.
Valdez, the former Dallas County sheriff, and White, the son of late Gov. Mark White, are competing to challenge Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The Democrats' fundraising numbers continue to pale in comparison to Abbott's $41 million war chest.
Valdez's advantage in fundraising during the most recent period was helped by the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which gave her a total of $60,000. She also got a $25,000 contribution from Domingo Garcia, a prominent Dallas attorney and political activist.
Valdez and White are the only statewide race in the May 22 runoff. Early voting continues through Friday.
