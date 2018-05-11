Lupe Valdez and Andrew White, the Democratic candidates in the runoff for Texas governor, will take part in their one and only debate on Friday.

Valdez, the former Dallas County sheriff and White, a businessman and son of former Gov. Mark White, will meet at 7 p.m. Central time at St. James Episcopal Church in East Austin for the hourlong event.

Valdez took first place in the March 6 primary, finishing 15.5 percentage points ahead of White. The winner of their May 22 runoff will take on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, in the general election.

Watch the livestream courtesy of KXAN-TV.

