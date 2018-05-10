Watch a conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lawrence Wright focusing on his new book, "God Save Texas: A Journey into the Soul of the Lone Star State." This conversation was moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Wright is a staff writer for The New Yorker, a screenwriter, a playwright, the author of 10 previous books and the keyboard player for Austin band WhoDo. He is the author of "The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11," which was translated into 25 languages and won the Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction in 2007. He also co-produced HBO’s Emmy award-winning documentary "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.”