Watch: A conversation with Lawrence Wright, Pulitzer Prize-winning author
We're livestreaming a conversation in Austin with Lawrence Wright, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.
Watch a conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lawrence Wright focusing on his new book, "God Save Texas: A Journey into the Soul of the Lone Star State." This conversation was moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.
Wright is a staff writer for The New Yorker, a screenwriter, a playwright, the author of 10 previous books and the keyboard player for Austin band WhoDo. He is the author of "The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11," which was translated into 25 languages and won the Pulitzer Prize for General Nonfiction in 2007. He also co-produced HBO’s Emmy award-winning documentary "Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.”
Comment Policy
The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story. We encourage lively debate on the issues of the day, but we ask that you refrain from using profanity or other offensive speech, engaging in personal attacks or name-calling, posting advertising, or wandering away from the topic at hand. To comment, you must be a registered user of the Tribune, and your real name will be displayed. All comments are shown in Central Time. Thanks for taking time to offer your thoughts.
You must be logged in to leave a comment. | Login | Sign Up