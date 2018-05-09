Forecasting the Valdez-White debate and understaffed Texas prisons (podcast)
On this week's TribCast, Emily talks to Ross, Patrick and Jolie about Friday's lone Democratic gubernatorial debate, massive understaffing at one Texas prison and what runoff turnout might look like.
