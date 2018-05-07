Join us for a candidate forum with the two Democratic hopefuls for state House District 46.

HD-46 covers much of East Austin and has been represented by state Rep. Dawnna Dukes, D-Austin, since 1995. Dukes was defeated in the recent Democratic primary, and the Democratic nominee for the district will be determined in the May 22 runoff election. The forum will feature the two Democratic candidates vying for the House seat: Sheryl Cole, former Austin city councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem for the city, and Chito Vela, immigration attorney and City of Austin planning commissioner.

During this hourlong forum, the candidates will discuss their ideas about education, affordability, health care, criminal justice and other issues that will confront the district in the years ahead. This event will be moderated by Alana Rocha, multimedia reporter for The Texas Tribune.