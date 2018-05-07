Join The Texas Tribune for a conversation with East Texas legislators, state Sen. Robert Nichols and state Rep. Travis Clardy, moderated by Texas Tribune co-founder and CEO Evan Smith.

Nichols, R-Jacksonville, has represented Senate District 3 since 2007. He serves as chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee and sits on the Finance, Administration and Business & Commerce committees, as well as the Sunset Advisory Commission. Previously, Nichols served as a Texas transportation commissioner.

Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, has represented House District 11 since 2013. He serves as vice chairman of the House Local & Consent Calendars Committee and sits on the Higher Education and Energy Resources committees. Clardy is a partner in the Texas-based law firm, Kelly Hart and Hallman.