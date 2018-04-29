President Trump to address NRA meeting in Dallas
President Donald Trump is set to address the National Rifle Association's annual gathering later this week in Dallas.
President Donald Trump will visit Dallas later this week to speak at the National Rifle Association's annual convention there, according to a White House official.
Previously announced speakers for the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum include Vice President Mike Pence, Gov. Greg Abbott, and U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.
Trump addressed the Leadership Forum last year when it was held in Atlanta and the previous year in Louisville.
After speaking at the Dallas convention, Trump will be due back in the city a week later, when he is set to headline a fundraiser there for his re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee.
CNN first reported Sunday evening that Trump was expected to address the NRA meeting.
